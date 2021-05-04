DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 18.7% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $125.10 million and $207,321.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00008840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

