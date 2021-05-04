Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

DSGN stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

