Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.17 ($115.49).

SAN stock opened at €86.69 ($101.99) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €84.47 and its 200-day moving average is €81.61.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

