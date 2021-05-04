Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

