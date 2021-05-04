Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.52 ($62.96).

DPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €49.70 ($58.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.54. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.