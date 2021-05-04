DEX Market Cap Reaches $6.45 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00851087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.76 or 0.09734201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046692 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.