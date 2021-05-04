DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

DXCM stock opened at $380.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.84 and a 200-day moving average of $368.81. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

