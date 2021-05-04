Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DLGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
DLGNF stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
