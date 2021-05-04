Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DLGNF stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

