Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $181,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,910. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.