DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 1,575,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

