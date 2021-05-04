DigitalBits Price Up 46.8% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and $1.60 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.60 or 0.00659384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.84 or 0.02597195 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

