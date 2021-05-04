Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00087496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00858565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.93 or 0.09913600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044880 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

