Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00904062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.76 or 0.10495978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

