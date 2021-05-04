DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $63.60 million and approximately $446,949.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $627.46 or 0.01163721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00079304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00080805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00852049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.65 or 0.09808643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00099791 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

