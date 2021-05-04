Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,188 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Spero Therapeutics worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.