Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.00% of Potbelly worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

PBPB opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

