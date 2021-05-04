Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of GlycoMimetics worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 128,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

