Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,109,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

