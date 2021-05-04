Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reading International were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

RDI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

