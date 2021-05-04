Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,539 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Kindred Biosciences worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIN. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIN. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.