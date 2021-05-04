Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells $1,710,300.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

