Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xilinx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,765 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,715. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.