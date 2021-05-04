Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,775. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.99, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

