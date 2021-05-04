Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 2,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

