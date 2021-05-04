Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 436 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NEP traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

