Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 505 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 770,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,749,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

