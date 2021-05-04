Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 198,150 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

