Dogeswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,143.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Dogeswap has a market cap of $2.45 million and $11,143.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $122.53 or 0.00220135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.