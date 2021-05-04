Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $433.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

