Donu Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Donu has a market cap of $150,308.10 and approximately $21.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donu has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076498 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Donu Profile

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars.

