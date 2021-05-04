DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.