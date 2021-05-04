Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

