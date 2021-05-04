DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

DouYu International stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.