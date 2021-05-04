Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.

DOV stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. 11,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

