Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DFH opened at $26.08 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.