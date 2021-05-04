DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

DSPG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,751. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $365.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

