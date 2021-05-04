Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.