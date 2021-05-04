Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $389.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.