Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 71,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.67 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

