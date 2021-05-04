Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

