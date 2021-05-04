Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,013 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

