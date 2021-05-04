Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,345,000.

PCY stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

