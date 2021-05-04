Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.