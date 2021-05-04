DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €63.85 ($75.12) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.11.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.