DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

DZS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,496. DZS has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

