Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $19.51 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

