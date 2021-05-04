Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.