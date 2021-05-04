Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

