Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

