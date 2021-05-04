Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 106,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,472. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
