Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 106,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,472. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $13.70.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.